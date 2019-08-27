Article 370 abrogated: Govt now to push for complete Aadhaar enrolment in J&K

New Delhi, Aug 27: To ensure that the welfare schemes reach the people of Kashmir, the government is planning on intensifying Aadhaar enrolments. This drive would gain steam once the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into Union Territories is completed on October 31.

Officials privy to the process say that this would be an important move since it would immensely help the transfer of subsidies and also the implementation of welfare schemes.

As per government data, the Aadhaar coverage in Jammu and Kashmir is around 78 per cent. However it would be essential to push it further in various pockets especially in Kashmir, where the penetration is very low.

The campaign would be intensive after October 31, when the bifurcation takes place. In order to make this a success, the government would be opening Common Service Centres in the panchayats. The government is of the view that this would be an important drive, which would help the people of J&K.

On August 6, the Lok Sabha voted in favour of scrapping Article 370 in J&K, the provision that gave special status. The Rajya Sabha on the other hand passed this resolution on August 5. The presidential accord for the same was granted on August 9.