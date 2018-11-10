  • search

Art of Living begins 3-day workshop for CBI officials

By
    New Delhi, Nov 10: The Art of Living guides have begun a three-day workshop with CBI officials to build their synergy, competency and positive outlook at the headquarter in New Delhi. The workshop aims to boost the morale of the CBI officials is caught in the crossfire of the ugly feud involving two of its top officers.

    The three-day workshop will end on Monday when Supreme Court will hear the matter.

    Also Read | CBI wars: Acted against Asthana to maintain integrity of agency says Verma

    Director (Incharge) CBI, M Nageswara Rao

    Director (Incharge) CBI, M Nageswara Rao

    Director (Incharge) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), M Nageswara Rao, attends the 'Synergy' programme, a three-day-workshop organised through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's Art of Living Foundation, at CBI premises, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov 10, 2018. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

    CBI statement

    CBI statement

    In a press statement released on Friday, the premier investigative agency, said, "To build synergy, competency and positive outlook, CBI is organising a 3-day Workshop (on 10th, 11th & 12th November, 2018) through the Art of Living Foundation of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar under the Art of Living - Synergy Programme. The purpose of the workshop is to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency and motivate the staff to achieve their full potential. Over 150 officers, from the rank of Inspectors upto Incharge Director, CBI, will be attending the programme at CBI (HQ), New Delhi."

    CBI headquarters

    CBI headquarters

    Art of Living guides visit the CBI headquarters, where the officers, from inspectors to the director (in-charge), will attend workshops "to improve positivity, enhance synergy and generate a healthy atmosphere in the agency", a CBI spokesperson said told news agency PTI.

    Policy decision

    Policy decision

    Asked whether organising this camp qualifies as a "policy decision" as a major chunk of the agency's investigative force in Delhi will attend it, the CBI spokesperson refused to comment.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 10, 2018, 14:27 [IST]
