  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arrested JeM terrorist was planning series of attacks in Valley

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Oct 07: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in Baramulla district of north Kashmi, a police spokesperson said.

    Mohsin Manzoor Salhea, a resident of Arampora-Azadgunj area, was arrested on a credible input during an anti-militant operation in Baramulla town, he said.

    Arrested JeM terrorist was planning series of attacks in Valley
    Mohsin Manzoor Salhea

    According to the spokesperson, Salhea was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM and was wanted in two cases registered at the Baramulla police station this year.

    Delhi terror alert: JeM terrorists could force a hostage crisis says IB

    Salhea was part of a group involved in planning and executing terror attacks in the area, he said.

    Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

    Officials say that this is a crucial arrest since Salhea was planning a series of attacks in the Valley. The official also said that he had raised a new module and was recruiting several persons and also training them. His interrogation would give the police vital clues about the operations of the Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Valley, the official further added.

    More JAISH E MOHAMMAD News

    Read more about:

    jaish e mohammad terrorists

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue