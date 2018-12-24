Arrested Central Govt employee confirms the presence of urban naxalites

Raipur, Dec 24: Amidst the widespread debate about the existence of an urban naxal movement, a Central Government employee arrested by the Chhattisgarh police has confirmed that there does indeed exist a movement of this sort.

N V Rao a Naxal National Coordinator arrested by the Chhattisgarh police was working as a Senior Technical officer in the National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad and he had used his position to stay undercover and also supplied arms to naxals.

An explosives expert, Rao largely stayed in touch with naxals in the urban areas. During his interrogation, he said that he worked with the urban network of the naxalites. He said that he had come to deliver a detonator to one person, who was to carry out a major operation in the Rajnandgaon district.

Rao further confirmed that the naxals in the forests were getting help from their friends in the urban areas. It may be recalled that the Pune Police had arrested several persons from the cities, who were actively helping naxalites. The police had registered a case following the Bhima-Koregaon violence and accused the urban naxals of flaring up sentiments in a bid to create violence and panic.

Rao is originally a resident of Andhra Pradesh. His wife is an advocate and runs an NGO. His brother too allegedly influenced by the naxal movement is part of the Civil Liberties Committee. The police are ascertaining his contacts and are also deciphering the mobile phone and also a wireless device that was found on him.

At a press conference the Inspector General of Police, G P Singh said that the Naxal National Coordinator, N V Rao has been arrested in Rajnandgaon. We found on him 23 detonators, one mobile phone and naxal literature. He used his position as a Senior Technical officer in the National Geophysical Research Institute to supply arms to naxals, Singh also said.

Officials say that he used his position in the government to further his activities. He largely remained undetected thanks to the position that he was holding. The police are now ascertaining for how long, Rao had been coordinating with the naxalites. He was active for several years now.

Officials also revealed that he was an expert with explosives. During his stint, he had taken part in several movements across the country, which included the Elgaar Parishad, an event, which exposed the rope of urban naxalites.