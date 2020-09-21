YouTube
    Arrested 233, evacuated 2,550 says MHA on Tablighi Jamaat members

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 21: The Delhi Police arrested 233 Tablighi Jamaat members, the Union Home Ministry said.

    The Ministry also said that 2,361 people had been evacuated from the organisation's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin locality since March 29.

    In June the MHA had blacklisted 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members who were staying in India during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown in violation of visa rules, and they would not be allowed to enter the country for 10 years,

    Tablighi Jamaat: HC quashes 29 FIRs says there is probability they were made scapegoats

    The action had been taken by the home ministry after various state governments provided details of the foreigners who were found to be illegally living in mosques and religious seminaries across the country.

    The home ministry had blacklisted 2,550 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members and banned their entry into India for 10 years, a home ministry official had said.

    Action against the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members was first taken after over 2,300 people, including 250 foreigners, belonging to the Islamic organisation were found to be living at its headquarters located at Delhi's Nizamuddin soon after the nation-wide lockdown was announced in March. Several of these members had tested positive for coronavirus.

    The lockdown from March 25 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

    Story first published: Monday, September 21, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
