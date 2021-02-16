Madhya Pradesh: 37 dead as bus falls into canal; rescue operations underway

Sidhi, Feb 16: As many as 37 bodies found in the canal and several feared drowned after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Tuesday morning, police and eye witnesses said. District superintendent of police Pankaj Kumawat said rescue operation was underway.

Sources said that at least 50 passengers were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident which occurred around 8:30 AM.

According to eye witnesses, the bus has sank in the canal and not visible now. It is feared that the bus was swept away in the water current. At least seven persons swam to the banks of the canal while others are missing, they said. Further details are awaited.

"It's an unfortunate incident. CM has been taking a minute to minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his instructions. I spoke to concerned officers, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered," MP Minister Tulsi Silawat said.

"The bus was enroute to Rewa from Sidhi. Suddenly, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Sharda canal under the Rampur police station area. There is water in the canal and the bus has been submerged in it. Search is on for passengers," the police said.