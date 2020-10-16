Around 35,000 small businesses from Karnataka to take part in Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Oct 15: The economic disruption in the last few months has brought about a material shift in businesses around us. Digital transformation has been catalyzed and this trend is prevalent across top metros as well as small cities and towns in India. There is greater interest amongst small and medium businesses to join e-commerce and cater to their customers in these times.

With the upcoming festive season, sellers like Raju Lakshmana who runs his furniture shop Sri Sai Vinayaka Furniture, are looking to further accelerate their business during the Great Indian Festival, starting 17th October 2020. As per a recent survey by Nielsen to gauge expectations of small businesses the upcoming festive season, more than 85% of SMBs sellers are expecting to reach out to new customers and see an increase in sales, over 74% sellers are optimistic about recovery of business and 78% are positive about increase in visibility of products. Close to 35,000 sellers from Karnataka will be participating in the upcoming Great Indian Festival.

Going beyond the individual scope of offline and online stores, the 'Local Shops on Amazon' programme brings the hybrid benefits of both worlds. For over a decade, Raju Lakshmana from Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru worked in the finance sector, while his heart lay in owning a furniture business. Before realising his dream, Raju went about gathering as much experience as he could by jointly running a furnishing business with a friend. Finally when he felt the time was right for him to fly solo, Raju, launched his own store, Sri Sai Vinayaka Furniture.

"It felt like the right time, earlier this year, to do something of my own and start a shop. Our products like wooden cots, leather sofas, fabric sofa and wooden sofas, Dr. Back and PEPS Mattresses are all known for their high quality in our locality, but I wanted to sell beyond Nagarbhavi, to all of Bengaluru, and that's where Local Shops program gave me a leg up. In the last three to four months, we have received over 500 orders and registered 50-60% higher growth through online selling vis-à-vis offline", says Raju. With the onset of the pandemic and rise of the 'work from home' culture, Raju quickly identified new trends in the market and focused on selling office chairs and tables online. Interestingly, today Raju has progressed from greeting 20-25 customers at his shops to the ringing of online orders 24x7, even when asleep!" With the festive season around the corner, Raju is excited to add another delivery vehicle and expand his team to meet the higher order flow and achieve five times the sales over Prime Day 2020.

Amazon India's festive event, 'Great Indian Festival' starts from October 17, 2020. Prime members will get early access starting October 16, 2020. This year, lakhs of Small & Medium Businesses (SMBs) will offer unique selection to customers helping them rebuild and accelerate their business in tough times. Customers across the country will have the opportunity to shop for unique products from thousands of Amazon sellers under various programs such as Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar and enjoy deals/offers extended by lakhs of small businesses. Celebrations started early with small businesses as customers can shop from these businesses and get additional cashbacks which they can redeem during the sale (10% cashback up to INR 100*).