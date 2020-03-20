  • search
    Around 1,000 people under home quarantine in Dakshina Kannada

    By PTI
    Mangaluru, Mar 20: Around 1,000 people have been put under home quarantine till Thursday in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka in the wake of coronavirus threat, district deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said on Friday.

    The people in home quarantine have been asked to strictly adhere to the guidelines prescribed by the administration and health authorities, she told reporters.

    The official said those under quarantine can move freely if they were cleared of any virus symptoms after two weeks. She asked the general public to avoid unnecessary travel.

    People should not crowd out-patient departments at hospitals and should seek treatment only in case of emergency.

    Friday, March 20, 2020
