  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Arogya Setu wristbands to monitor COVID-19 patients? Govt says its fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 22: A prominent newspaper has claimed that the government is procuring wrist bands to monitor the movement of COVID-19 patients.

    Arogya Setu wristbands to monitor COVID-19 patients? Govt says itsfake

    The claim is that the Centre is preparing to procure thousands of wristbands, which will be embedded with the Aarogya Setu app to monitor the movement of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and home quarantine.

    The Press Information Bureau has termed this news as fake. There is no such news and this news is fake and baseless, PIB also said.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X