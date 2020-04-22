Arogya Setu wristbands to monitor COVID-19 patients? Govt says its fake

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 22: A prominent newspaper has claimed that the government is procuring wrist bands to monitor the movement of COVID-19 patients.

The claim is that the Centre is preparing to procure thousands of wristbands, which will be embedded with the Aarogya Setu app to monitor the movement of COVID-19 patients in hospitals and home quarantine.

#PIBFactCheck

Claim : Centre is preparing to procure thousands of wristbands which will be embedded with its #ArogyaSetu app to monitor movements of #COVID2019india patients in hospital & home quarantine



Fact : there is no such move . Fake and baseless news pic.twitter.com/xyV7pNNCJT — PIB India #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 22, 2020

The Press Information Bureau has termed this news as fake. There is no such news and this news is fake and baseless, PIB also said.