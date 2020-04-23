Arnab Goswami attacked by unknown persons

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 23: The editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami and his wife were attacked by unknown persons this morning.

The incident happened when he along with his wife, Samia Gowswami were driving back home from the studio. Both were unhurt in the attack reported news agency ANI. An complant has been registered and investigations are on.

Republic TV editor in chief Arnab Goswami and wife were attacked early this morning in Mumbai by 2 unknown persons while they were driving home from their studios. A police complaint has been registered, details awaited. Both Arnab and Samia Goswami were unhurt in the attack. pic.twitter.com/wzsDnu2QLL — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Congress and the BJP on Wednesday sparred over senior journalist Arnab Goswami's remarks aimed at Sonia Gandhi during a discussion on Palghar incident in which three persons, including two sadhus, were lynched.

Senior Congress leaders, including chief ministers, slammed Goswami, the editor-in-chief and owner of Republic TV, with the party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that it was "deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors".

BJP's Amit Malviya criticised the Congress for its leaders' attack on the journalist.

Slamming Goswami's remarks against Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said she has been a highly successful Congress president.

"Ridiculous attack by Arnab Goswami on Sonia Gandhi Ji in derogatory language is totally shameful & unacceptable. She was 22yrs old when she came to India & has been living here for 52 years of which she has dedicated most of her life to the service of the country," Singh tweeted.

Malviya defended Goswami, saying he spoke the truth.

"Shame on Congress for attacking Arnab because he spoke the truth. In 2013, Wiki cable said that Sonia Gandhi wanted Bajrang Dal banned in Odisha and Karnataka, but she retracted when MK Narayanan explained that their response was against forced conversions by Pentecostal groups," he tweeted.