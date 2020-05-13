  • search
    Army says no build up of troops along Indo-China border

    New Delhi, May 13: The Indian Army has said that there is no build up of troops in eastern Ladakh amidst tensions with the Chinese army.

    Army says no build up of troops along Indo-China border

    Troops on either sides of the Line of Actual Control have been on high alert, a week after the Indian and Chinese troops came to blows in a disputed area near Pangong Two, a lake near eastern Ladakh. The troops continue to be on high alert although there has been disengagements after the incident took place on May 5.

    India needs 'whole-of-govt approach' to confront strategic uncertainties: Army Chief

    The Army PRO, Colonel Aman Anand said that there is no continuing face-off at Pangong Two. There is no build up of armed troops in the area, he also said.

    The Army in a statement said that incidents of face-off and aggressive behaviour occur on the LAC. Patrols disengage after local level interaction and dialogue. Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as the boundary is not resolved. Troops resolve such incidents mutually as per established protocols, the statement also read.

    Tension has been building up for over two months now after the PLA objected to the movement of Indian patrols up to Finger 8. After the Chinese objected to Indian patrols, India responded by asserting its claim, which in turn led to tensions.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 8:18 [IST]
