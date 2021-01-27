For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Army’s road opening in Kulgam attacked by terrorists
India
Jammu, Jan 27: A road opening party of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.
The attack took place on a highway at Shamsipora, which falls in the police district of Kulgam. The police control room in Kulgam said that it appeared to be a grenade attack. Reports also said that two to three jawans have sustained injuries in the attack.
'No sexual assault if no skin to skin contact: SC stays order | Oneindia News
The injured soldiers have been provided first aid and have been evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital.