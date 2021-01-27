Army’s road opening in Kulgam attacked by terrorists

All about Colonel Gill who served in the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force

India

Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Jan 27: A road opening party of the Indian Army was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Wednesday.

The attack took place on a highway at Shamsipora, which falls in the police district of Kulgam. The police control room in Kulgam said that it appeared to be a grenade attack. Reports also said that two to three jawans have sustained injuries in the attack.

The injured soldiers have been provided first aid and have been evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital.