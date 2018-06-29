Army retaliates, hits terror outfit NSCN (K)

New Delhi, June 29: The Indian forces carried out a brief encounter in the Mon district against the rebels of the SS Khaplang faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K).

The attack was carried out by the 12 Para on Wednesday afternoon. While confirming the incident, the NSCN (K) however added that the Indian Army retreated following blank fire.

"The Indian Army in huge number crossed Chenmoh village and arrived at the international boundary some kilometres away from the Naga Army forward post, and on realisation that their presence has already been detected, they resorted to blank firing randomly for several minutes to which the Naga Army responded and prevented any further advance. They retreated when we responded. Casualties could not be ascertained," NSCN-K spokesman Isak Sumi said.

The strike comes days after the NSCN (K) killed two personnel of the Assam Rifles at Nagaland's Mon district. The outfit has been showing a great amount of aggression in the past couple of days. It had also attacked a patrol of the 7 Assam Rifles in Nagaland apart from triggering an IED blast in which one jawan was injured.

Sources however said that the speculations regarding Cross Border Strike along Nagaland- Mayanmar Border is incorrect. The speculation and queries regarding strike based on post by Isak Summi of NSCN (K) is incorrect. There was a brief encounter in Mon district but no casualties on either side.

