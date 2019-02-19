  • search
    Eliminated JeM leadership in less than 100 hours of Pulwama attack, says Army

    Srinagar, Feb 19: Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police held a joint press conference stated that JeM leadership in the valley has been eliminated in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack.

    Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar pays floral tributes to police head constable Abdul Rashid, who was killed in an encounter with militants, at Pinglan in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, Monday, Feb 18, 2019. Three Jaish terrorists, four Army personnel, including a Major, a policeman and a civilian were killed in the encounter. PTI file photo
    Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps (Army), said, "I would like to inform that in less than 100 hours of Pulwama terrorist attack, we eliminated have JeM leadership in the valley which was being handled by JeM from Pakistan."

    "The type of car bomb attack that took place in Pulwama on 14th Feb, happened after a long time in Kashmir. We will keep all options open to deal with these kinds of attacks, " said the Commander.

    "Anyone who has picked up a gun will be killed and eliminated," Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon issued a stern warning.

    In an emotional appeal to women of Kashmir, Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon requested Kashmiri mothers to convince their sons to shun violence.

    "In a Kashmiri society, a mother has a great role to play. Through you, I would request the mothers of Kashmir to please request their sons who've joined terrorism to surrender and get back to the mainstream. Anyone who has picked up the gun will be killed and eliminated unless he surrenders, " said Dhillon.

    Security to Kashmiris:

    Zulfiquar Hasan, CRPF said that helpline - 14411 has been helping Kashmiris across the country in wake of this attack. "Lot of Kashmiri students have approached this helpline for help all over the country. All Kashmiri children studying outside have been taken care of by security forces, " he said.

    The incident happened because of an IED laden civilian car. The ROP had secured the highway. Now, Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on civilian cars will be changed.

    IGP Kashmir SP Pani, urged the families in curtailing the recruitment to militant organisations.

    "There is a significant dip in recruitment, we have not seen any recruitment in the last three months. The families are playing a huge role in this. We would like to urge the families and the community in curtailing recruitment, " said IGP Pani.

