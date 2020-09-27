Army readies for winter deployment along Indo-China border

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 27: Although there are hopes of an early resolution, India is preparing for a long long during the winter along the border with China.

What is the Special Frontier Force also known as Establishment 22 and Vikas Battalion

There are around 50,000 troops on each side which are backed by tanks, air defence systems and artillery.

Last week the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs, Anurag Srivastava said that the meeting between the military commanders of both sides took place after a gap of nearly 50 days, but resulted in a joint statement.

Now China triggers a border row with Nepal with construction of 11 structures

Corps commanders of the two sides held a crucial round of talks following which both sides announced a series of decisions including to stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground and avoid taking any actions that may further complicate matters.

He further added that disengagement of troops is a complex process and will need mutually agreed reciprocal actions between the two sides.Even as two sides work towards complete disengagement in all friction areas, it is at the same time also necessary to ensure stability on the ground.. The latest senior commanders meeting should be seen in this overall context.

"The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," the MEA spokesperson also said.

In recent years, China demolished around 16,000 Mosques

"The way ahead will be to refrain from making any attempts to unilaterally change the status quo, while the two sides continue their discussions to achieve complete disengagement in all friction areas and to ensure full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said.