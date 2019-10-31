  • search
Trending Union Territories Ladakh Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Tezgam Express
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army Public School Result 2019 delayed: Check for new date and time here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: The Army Public School Result 2019 will be declared soon. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results were expected to be declared on October 30, but the same was delayed. The results are now expected on October 31, 2019, today.

    Army Public School Result 2019 delayed: Check for new date and time here

    When we checked at 10.30 pm, the website had stopped responding. The site remained down until 11.30 pm and it was thought that the results were being uploaded. However, no link was available.

    The results are most likely to be declared in the morning today. Reports indicate that there are attempts to upload the result. If that is the case, then students can expect their results by today itself. The result once declared will be available on awesindia.com.

    More ARMY News

    Read more about:

    army results

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue