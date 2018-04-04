Army prepares new hit-list: Here are the 9 Category A++ terrorists from Kashmir

Amidst the new counter-offensive in the Valley, the Indian Army has prepared a new hit-list. There are nine names part of this list.
Kashmir has witnessed several encounters in the past two months owing to increased recruitment into the Hizbul Mujahideen. Recruitments have been the highest in Baramulla, an Intelligence Bureau report says.
Here is the new hit-list:
1. Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair Ul Islam, Hizbul Chief Of Kashmir Valley from Beighpora Pulwama
Category A++
2. Showkat Tak, alias Abu Huzaifa, Lashkar Commander Pulwama from Panzgham Pulwama
Category A++
3. Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Moosa, Ansar Chief from Noorpora Awantipora
Category A++
4. Zeenat Ul islam alias Usman Hizb Area Commander Shopian from Shopian
Category A++
5. Dr Saifullah alias Abu Musaib, Hizb Commander Srinagar Area From Malangpora Pulwama
Category A++
6. Saddam Padder alias Zaid, Hizb Commander Shopian from Heff Shopian
Category A++
7. Altaf Kachroo alias Mooin ul Islam, Hizb Commander Kulgam From Redwini Kulgam
Category A++
8. Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzalla From Pakistan Hizb Commander Rajpora to Newa, Category A++
9. Sameer Ahmad alias Sameer Tiger resident of Drabgam Pulwama
Category A++