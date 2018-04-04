Army prepares new hit-list: Here are the 9 Category A++ terrorists from Kashmir

Amidst the new counter-offensive in the Valley, the Indian Army has prepared a new hit-list. There are nine names part of this list.

Kashmir has witnessed several encounters in the past two months owing to increased recruitment into the Hizbul Mujahideen. Recruitments have been the highest in Baramulla, an Intelligence Bureau report says.

Here is the new hit-list:

1. Riyaz Naikoo alias Zubair Ul Islam, Hizbul Chief Of Kashmir Valley from Beighpora Pulwama

Category A++

2. Showkat Tak, alias Abu Huzaifa, Lashkar Commander Pulwama from Panzgham Pulwama

Category A++

3. Zakir Rashid Bhat alias Moosa, Ansar Chief from Noorpora Awantipora

Category A++

4. Zeenat Ul islam alias Usman Hizb Area Commander Shopian from Shopian

Category A++

5. Dr Saifullah alias Abu Musaib, Hizb Commander Srinagar Area From Malangpora Pulwama

Category A++

6. Saddam Padder alias Zaid, Hizb Commander Shopian from Heff Shopian

Category A++

7. Altaf Kachroo alias Mooin ul Islam, Hizb Commander Kulgam From Redwini Kulgam

Category A++

8. Naveed Jatt alias Abu Hanzalla From Pakistan Hizb Commander Rajpora to Newa, Category A++

9. Sameer Ahmad alias Sameer Tiger resident of Drabgam Pulwama

Category A++

