  • search

Army on standby in J&K after BJP leader, brother shot dead

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu, Nov 2: The Indian Army has been asked to remain on standby following the killing of a BJP leader and his brother at Jammu and Kashmir. The police are ascertaining whether the killing of the BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit was a criminal act or the doing of terrorists.

    Army on standby in J&K after BJP leader, brother shot dead
    Representational Image

    The Army has been asked to remain on standby amidst fears that the incident could provide widespread violence.

    Parihar, 53, and his brother Ajit were returning home after closing their stationery shop late evening when two unidentified gunmen came and shot them at point-blank range. ".. it appeared they had been keeping a watch on the daily routine of the BJP leader and his brother," an officer said.

    Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BJP's state secretary Anil Parihar, his brother shot dead in Kishtwar

    The killings, coming ahead of the Panchayat elections starting November 17, triggered angry protests in Kishtwar. The authorities imposed curfew in a bid to maintain law and order. As the news of the killings spread, protests erupted in the town. A mob stoned the police station and allegedly assaulted the station house officer. There were also reports said that even senior superintendent of police Rajinder Gupta faced resistance from protesters as he rushed to the spot.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir anil parihar terrorists shot dead bjp leader indian army

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 6:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue