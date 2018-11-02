Army on standby in J&K after BJP leader, brother shot dead

Jammu, Nov 2: The Indian Army has been asked to remain on standby following the killing of a BJP leader and his brother at Jammu and Kashmir. The police are ascertaining whether the killing of the BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit was a criminal act or the doing of terrorists.

The Army has been asked to remain on standby amidst fears that the incident could provide widespread violence.

Parihar, 53, and his brother Ajit were returning home after closing their stationery shop late evening when two unidentified gunmen came and shot them at point-blank range. ".. it appeared they had been keeping a watch on the daily routine of the BJP leader and his brother," an officer said.

The killings, coming ahead of the Panchayat elections starting November 17, triggered angry protests in Kishtwar. The authorities imposed curfew in a bid to maintain law and order. As the news of the killings spread, protests erupted in the town. A mob stoned the police station and allegedly assaulted the station house officer. There were also reports said that even senior superintendent of police Rajinder Gupta faced resistance from protesters as he rushed to the spot.