Army looking in Pakistan hand following beheading of J&K porter

New Delhi, Jan 12: Security agencies have learnt that one of the two porters killed in the cross border shelling in Jammu's Poonch district may have been beheaded by Pakistan's BAT.

The Army suspects that Mohammad Aslam may have been beheaded by the Border Action Team of Pakistan. This could be the first instance where the BAT has targeted a civilian. The BAT normally targets security personnel.

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Colonel Devender Anand said that one of the porters had found to be headless and they were probing if there was a Pakistani hand in it. Army Chief, General Mukund Narvane said that professional armies never resort to such barbaric acts. We will deal with such situations in a military manner, he also said.

The two porters along with four others were injured during Pakistani shelling at the Kassalian village in Poonch. Civilians are normally hired by the Army for logistic duties in this area. While Aslam was killed on the spot, Altaf Hussain died on the way to hospital. The other three porters who were injured are undergoing treatment at hospital.