Army killed 86 terrorists this year

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Udhampur, May 21: General Officer Commanding in Chief (GoC-In-C), Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh said that 86 militants were killed this year in Jammu and Kashmir and vowed that there would be no relaxation in operations against militants.

"During this year, we have been able to neutralise 86 militants so far. Twenty militants were also apprehended. Our operations against militants will continue. A number of ultras have been brought back to the mainstream with the help of parents, teachers and senior citizens," Lt Gen Singh said. He claimed that the situation in J&K was "under control", but blamed Pakistan for continuing with its anti-India activities along the Line of Control (LoC). According to him, "terror infrastructure" across the border was intact and Pakistan was continuing with its anti-India activities.

Situation under control, but Pak attempting anti-India activity says Army

"Pakistan has been continuing with its activities which are mainly anti-India, whether it is violating ceasefire, promoting cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, narcotics, or circulation of fake Indian currency," he said. "But I must assure you that our efforts to thwart each of these actions is in place and Pakistan will not be able to succeed in its designs," the Lt Gen said. He said the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was peaceful.