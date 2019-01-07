Army Jawan who was honey-trapped grilled by Intelligence Bureau

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 7: The Intelligence Bureau interrogated an Army jawan posted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer after he was allegedly caught at the receiving end of a honey trap laid by a Pakistan agent.

    The jawan was in touch with an agent who identified herself as Anika Chopra. The investigation revealed that he would chat with her via Facebook. It is alleged that after being honey trapped, he had passed on a lot of information about the Indian Army.

    Chopra is said to have introduced herself as a lieutenant working in the nursing department in the Jammu region.

    The jawan is said to have received Rs 5,000 from the Pakistan agent. IB officials who questioned him are trying to ascertain the nature of information he had shared. They are also trying to find out if he was in touch with more agents.

    Monday, January 7, 2019, 14:40 [IST]
