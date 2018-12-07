Home News India Army Jawan seen in videos may have shot inspector dead, say reports

Lucknow, Dec 7: A new twist has emerged in the Bulandshahr violence case, an Army jawan has now emerged as a key suspect in the killing of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in mob frenzy over alleged cow slaughter on Monday.

According to reports, Jeetu Fauji, an Army jawan posted in Srinagar, is suspected to have fired at the policeman that led to his killing. He can be seen in various videos of mob violence that went viral following the incident on December 3.

Malik has been spotted in various videos taken of the incident, during which Singh and a civillian were murdered by a mob angered over a case of alleged cow slaughter. CNN-News18reported that army sources have said that Malik's uniform seen in a picture that has surfaced of him is "an authentic combat uniform". However, investigating authorities are still unsure about the jawan's role of in the murders.

Two police teams have been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to track down Jeetu Fauji, who is seen in various videos of the mob violence in Bulandshahr. His mother Ratan Kaur said she could not identify her son from videos of the mob attack.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against cow slaughter, unlawful trade in cattle, and illegal slaughterhouses.

On Monday, a mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, violently rampaged through the Chingrawathi village after animal carcasses were found strewn in a jungle nearby. The police has arrested four people in connection with the violence.