Army Jawan martyred in shelling by Pakistan

New Delhi, June 11: An Army Jawan has been martyred in shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A soldier lost his life in the line of duty on Wednesday night when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire in Tarkundi sector that runs along Rajouri and Poonch. Defence officials said that India has retaliated strongly.

In the firing, a civilian named Nayamatullah was also injured. The victim was hit by splinters of mortar shells, Chandan Kohli, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri district said. He was evacuated immediately and is out of danger, the official also said.

Meanwhile a fresh encounter was reported between security forces and terrorists in the wee hours of Thursday in Budgam district. This is the fourth encounter in the Valley since last Sunday.