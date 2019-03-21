Army jawan martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sundarbani sector

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Mar 21: An army jawan was martyred on Thursday in the ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army along the LoC in Keri area of Sundarbani sector this morning.

Earlier on Mar 18, an Army soldier was killed and three others injured as Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the second consecutive day along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The incident occurred in Keri Battal forward area in Sunderbani sector, sources said.

The Army has provided advanced sniper rifles to its troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region to retaliate ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

The troops have been provided two new advanced sniper rifles including the Barrett M95 .50 BMG and Beretta Scorpio TGT 'Victrix' .338 Lapua Magnum.

The border skirmishes witnessed a spurt after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state, especially in the twin districts of Poonch.