Army jawan martyred, 3 injured in Pak firing across LoC

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Srinagar, Mar 18: One Army jawan was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Keri Battal of Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri, on Monday.

Three others were critically injured during fresh shelling by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district at about 0530 hours by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector.

Also Read | When Azhar travelled to London in search of funds

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan witnessed a spurt after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 in a "preemptive" action following the terrorist group's February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

(With PTI news)