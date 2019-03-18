  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army jawan martyred, 3 injured in Pak firing across LoC

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Mar 18: One Army jawan was martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Keri Battal of Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri, on Monday.

    Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. PTI file photo
    Smoke billowing out from the hills after shelling from Pakistan side at Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. PTI file photo

    Three others were critically injured during fresh shelling by Pakistani forces at the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

    Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district at about 0530 hours by resorting to shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in Sunderbani sector.

    Also Read | When Azhar travelled to London in search of funds

    The ceasefire violation by Pakistan witnessed a spurt after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26 in a "preemptive" action following the terrorist group's February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

    Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then.

    (With PTI news)

    More jammu and kashmir NewsView All

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue