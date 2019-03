Army Jawan kidnapped by terrorists in Budgam

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Budgam, Mar 08: An army Jawan of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Mohammad Yaseen reportedly kidnapped by terrorists from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam on Friday.

Yaseen, who belongs to the Army's JAKLI Unit, was on a leave to visit his hometown. The forces have been rushed to the area.