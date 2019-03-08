Army Jawan abducted by militants from his home in Budgam

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Budgam, Mar 08: An army Jawan of Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI), Mohammad Yaseen, has been reportedly kidnapped by terrorists from his residence in Qazipora Chadoora in Budgam on Friday.

Yaseen, who belongs to the Army's JAKLI Unit, was on a leave to visit his hometown. The forces have been rushed to the area.

In a similar incident last year, JAKLI Unit jawan Aurangzeb was abducted by terrorists from Pulwama district. Later, his bullet-ridden was found. Aurangzeb, who was proceeding on leave for Eid when he was abducted, was shot in the head and neck.

His body was found by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama district, from where he was abducted.