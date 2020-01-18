Army jawan commits suicide with his service rifle in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 18: An Army jawan committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Saturday.

Sepoy Prince Kumar (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was posted in 112 Territorial Army and was on guard duty when he shot himself at Chinar camp in Rehambal area on Friday, a police official said.

The official said that the motive behind the extreme step was not known immediately.

The body of the deceased would be handed over to his unit after the completion of medical and other legal formalities which were underway, he said.