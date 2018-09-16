Army intel office, cops arrested for embezzling 15 kg gold in Bengal

New Delhi, Sep 16: An Army officer along with five others was arrested for taking illegal possession of 15 kilograms of gold in West Bengal. The police alleged that these persons had take possession of the gold from smugglers in Adilapura district while letting the culprits get away scot free.

The police arrested Lt Colonel Pawan Brahma, jawan Dashrath Singh of the Army intelligence unit and police officers Anuraddha Thakur, Satyendra Nath Roy and former police officer, Kamalendra Narayan.

The police recovered fifteen gold bars, weighing a kilogram each that were supposed to be part of the evidence. The accused persons were alleged to have intercepted a car bearing a Rajasthan registration, seized the gold and then let the smugglers get away.

The information was however leaked following which an FIR was filed. The police arrested the five on corruption charges as they did not report the seizure. They have been remanded in police custody for four days.