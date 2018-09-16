  • search

Army intel office, cops arrested for embezzling 15 kg gold in Bengal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 16: An Army officer along with five others was arrested for taking illegal possession of 15 kilograms of gold in West Bengal. The police alleged that these persons had take possession of the gold from smugglers in Adilapura district while letting the culprits get away scot free.

    The police arrested Lt Colonel Pawan Brahma, jawan Dashrath Singh of the Army intelligence unit and police officers Anuraddha Thakur, Satyendra Nath Roy and former police officer, Kamalendra Narayan.

    Army intel office, cops arrested for embezzling 15 kg gold in Bengal
    Representational Image

    The police recovered fifteen gold bars, weighing a kilogram each that were supposed to be part of the evidence. The accused persons were alleged to have intercepted a car bearing a Rajasthan registration, seized the gold and then let the smugglers get away.

    Also Read | Man arrested for smuggling gold bars worth Rs 7 lakh

    The information was however leaked following which an FIR was filed. The police arrested the five on corruption charges as they did not report the seizure. They have been remanded in police custody for four days.

    Read more about:

    army officer army gold smuggling west bengal

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue