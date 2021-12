2 fliers test Covid-19 positive in Tamil Nadu: TN Govt says tests will only ascertain if Omicron variant

Military chopper carrying senior Defence Officials crashes in Tamil Nadu; CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board

Chennai, Dec 08: An Indian army helicopter carrying a senior defence official has crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

According to report, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat was also travelling in the chopper. Emergency teams on spot, rescue ops on. Two onboard seriously injured and have been rushed to the hospital.