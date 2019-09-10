Army guns down Pakistanis who tried to infiltrate into India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 10: The Indian Army shared a video of a failed infiltration attempt by a squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) along the LoC in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of July 31-August 1.

In the about two-minute video, at least four bodies could be seen, which the Army sources said, were of Pakistani intruders.

The Army had earlier said that five to seven Pakistani intruders were killed when it foiled the attempt by the Pakistani BAT team.

#WATCH: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt by a Pakistani BAT(Border Action Team) squad along the Line of Control in Keran Sector of Kupwara in the 1st week of Aug. Bodies of eliminated Pakistani Army regulars/terrorists along with equipment seen in video.#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/kXKsJskVs0 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

POK: PROTEST AGAINST PAKISTAN ARMY

The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistani Army and terrorists.

South India back on alert after Army picks up inputs of terror strike

At least four bodies, possibly of Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) commandos or terrorists, were seen in close proximity of an Indian post in the sector, the sources said.