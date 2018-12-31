  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Army foils Border Action Team's infiltration bid in Naugam Sector, 2 Pak soldiers killed

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 31: Army foiled a major BAT (Border Action Team) attempt to strike a forward post along LoC in Naugam Sector on 30 December. Intruders attempted to move by exploiting thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons from Pakistani posts.

    Army foils Border Action Teams infiltration bid in Naugam Sector, 2 Pak soldiers killed. File photo
    Army foils Border Action Team's infiltration bid in Naugam Sector, 2 Pak soldiers killed. File photo

    According to news agency ANI, intruders were wearing combat dresses like Pakistani regulars and were carrying stores with Pakistani markings. Some were also seen in BSF and old pattern IA dresses. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army.

    Also read: 100 naxals attack BJP MLC's house in Bihar, accuse him of not returning Rs 5 crore

    Army in its statement stated that Pakistan will be asked to take back the mortal remains of deceased likely Pakistani soldiers since Pakistan did provide full covering fire support to these intruders.

    "Own troops had conducted prolonged search operations in thick jungles and difficult terrain conditions to ascertain the situation, which had confirmed elimination of two likely Pakistani soldiers and resulted in the recovery of a large cache of warlike stores, " said the Army.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir army pakistan

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue