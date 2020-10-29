Army develops simple, secure messaging application, SAI

Chinese soldier apprehended by Indian Army at Demchok area in Ladakh

New Delhi, Oct 29:

New Delhi, Oct 29: In the quest for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the Indian Army has developed a simple and secure messaging application named the "Secure Application for Internet" (SAI).

The application supports end to end secure voice, text and video calling services for Android platform over internet.

The model is similar to commercially available messaging applications like Whatsapp, Telegram, SAMVAD and GIMS and utilises end to end encryption messaging protocol. SAI scores over on security features with local in-house servers and coding which can be tweaked as per requirements.

The application has been vetted by CERT-in empaneled auditor and Army Cyber Group.

The process for filing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), hosting the infrastructure on NIC and working on iOS platform is currently in progress. SAI will be utilised pan Army to facilitate secure messaging within the service.

The Defence Minister after reviewing the functionalities of the App complimented Colonel Sai Shankar for his skill and ingenuity for developing the application.