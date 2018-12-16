  • search
    Army deserter among three terrorists killed in Valley

    Srinagar, Dec 16: A former soldier, who had deserted the Indian Army last year was among the three terrorists to be killed in an encounter with the security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

    It may be recalled that Zahoor Ahmad Thokar who was with the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen in June 2017. He had taken his service rifle along with him.

    He announced on the social media about his decision, following which Hizbul chief, Syed Salahuddin had welcomed him. The outfit had even shared a video of him standing along with other commanders of the outfit. The security forces had launched a manhunt for him and also questioned his family members about his whereabouts. He, however, managed to give the security forces the slip on various occasions.

    Following the encounter, his body was handed over to his family. His killing comes as a major relief for the security forces as Thokar was involved in a number of crimes. He was highly trained and posed a great security threat.

    The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

    The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security personnel.

    Massive clashes broke out between youths and the security forces in the area following the encounter.

    Sunday, December 16, 2018, 8:55 [IST]
