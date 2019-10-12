Army Commander’s Conference to focus on Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: The top commanders of the Army will meet next week in the national capital for a conference in which a host of issues including the situation in Kashmir would be discussed.

The conference a bi-annual event will be held in Delhi between October 14 and 19. The leadership would discuss issues such as the emerging security and administrative challenges, operation readiness and also the ongoing restructuring exercise.

Army Chief, Bipin Rawat would address the top commanders on the opening day of the conference. The Army is currently in the midst of an important revamp. The exercise is aimed at cutting down troops, improving the tooth-to-tail ratio and other technological advancements.

Army chief Bipin Rawat visits Kashmir, reviews operational preparedness

Kashmir would also be discussed at length during the conference. The Army is present in large numbers in Kashmir, following the abrogation of Article 370. Restrictions had been imposed in many places. The administration has however gradually eased restrictions. On Thursday, the Valley was opened up for tourists. There is also a decision to lift the restrictions on mobile phones in a phased manner.