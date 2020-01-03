Army Chief to pay first visit to areas under northern army command, including Siachen

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 03: After taking over as the Army Chief, Gen M M Naravane will undertake his first visit to areas under the crucial Northern Command, including the Siachen Glacier, from January 9-10, sources said on Friday.

During his two-day visit to the areas under Northern Command, Naravane will also visit the Kashmir Valley, they said. The Siachen Glacier is the world's highest-altitude battleground.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army is entrusted with manning the country's borders with Pakistan and China.

Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday. Before this General Naravane served as vice chief of the Army.