  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army Chief to pay first visit to areas under northern army command, including Siachen

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 03: After taking over as the Army Chief, Gen M M Naravane will undertake his first visit to areas under the crucial Northern Command, including the Siachen Glacier, from January 9-10, sources said on Friday.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    During his two-day visit to the areas under Northern Command, Naravane will also visit the Kashmir Valley, they said. The Siachen Glacier is the world's highest-altitude battleground.

    The Northern Command of the Indian Army is entrusted with manning the country's borders with Pakistan and China.

    Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane wants Pak to make peace with scrapping of Article 370 in J&K

    Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge as the Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday. Before this General Naravane served as vice chief of the Army.

    More ARMY News

    Read more about:

    army siachen

    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 23:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue