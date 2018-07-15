Army chief reviews operational preparedness during Akhnoor visit

Jammu, July 5: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the Akhnoor sector here and commended the field commanders for ably confronting the challenges posed by "inimical elements" and exhorted all ranks to continue working with dedication.

Accompanied by Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, the army chief visited the Akhnoor sector and was briefed by General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh, GOC Crossed Swords Division Maj Gen M K Mago and other formation commanders, Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

He said the officers briefed the Chief of Army Staff on the operational preparedness, prevailing security situation and actions being undertaken to ensure a robust and effective counter infiltration grid.

Gen Rawat also reviewed the measures and standard operating procedures instituted and being followed by the units and formations, Lt Col Anand said.