Army Chief Naravne makes first visit to Siachen after assuming office

oi-Deepika S

Siachen, Jan 09: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narawane on Thursday paid his maiden visit to Siachen base camp after assuming the charge of Army Chief.

During his visit to forwarding post in the Siachen, he underlined the importance of the armed forces in the inhospitable conditions.

General Narawane laid a wreath at Siachen War Memorial to pay homage to the martyrs and interacted with the local Army officials.

Mukund Naravane: The no-nonsense General of the Indian Army

"I would like to convey my best wishes and greetings for the New Year. It has always been my intention to come here upon taking over but the weather was not very good in the 1st week of January. But I'm happy that this is my 1st visit as the Chief of Army Staff," he said.

"We're aware that everyone operating here is in very tough condition, inhospitable terrain and weather. We're doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing and better rations. You always have our thoughts and prayer. You might be far from us but very close to our hearts," he added.

General Manoj Mukund Narawane was accompanied by the Chief of Staff Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi and GOC 14Core Lt Gen Harinder Singh.