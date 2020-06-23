Indian Army Chief meets soldiers injured at Galwan Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 23: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane had arrived at Leh. He went to the General Hospital of the Army and interacted with the soldiers who were injured in the violent brawl at Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Army Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. While reviewing the situation, he would also be briefed about the military level talks between India and China.

It may be recalled that military level talks between India and China were held on Tuesday. The talks went on for nearly 11 hours in which India demanded the restoration of status quo ante.