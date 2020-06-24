Army Chief in Ladakh, to take stock of situation

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: Indian Army Chief, General M M Naravane had arrived will interact with the troops in Ladakh.

The Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. Genera Naravane who arrived on Tuesday, will visit the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area today. He will also interact with the troops on the ground there.

While reviewing the situation, he would also be briefed about the military level talks between India and China.

It may be recalled that military level talks between India and China were held on Tuesday. The talks went on for nearly 11 hours in which India demanded the restoration of status quo ante.