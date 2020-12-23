YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Army chief, Gen Naravane arrives in Leh on one day visit

    By
    |

    Leh, Dec 23: Indian Army chief, General M M Naravane has arrived in Leh. The Army chief is on a one day visit to the Fire and Fury Corps. He was received by Lieutenant General P G K Menon.

    In September the Army chief was on a two day visit to Leh as part of a two-day visit to review the operational preparedness in the Ladakh region.

    Army chief, Gen Naravane arrives in Leh on one day visit

    The visit was made in the backdrop of the fresh skirmishes between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh.

    11 Pakistan-made grenades seized as Indian security forces fire shots

    The chief carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the region given China's fresh attempts to change status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake, official sources said.

    Gen Naravane was briefed about the evolving situation by top Army commanders overseeing the deployment of troops as well as India's combat readiness in the region.

    More MANOJ MUKUND NARAVANE News

    Read more about:

    manoj mukund naravane

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X