Army chief Bipin Rawat dubs UN report on rights violations in Kashmir as motivated

Army chief Bipin Rawat today slammed a recent United Nations report cataloguing alleged human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it isn't worth speaking about as it is "motivated".

"We don't need to be concerned about this report (the recent UNHRC report on Kashmir, which has been rejected by India). Some of these reports are motivated. The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board," said the Army chief.

India has already rejected the United Nations human rights report on Jammu and Kashmir as "malicious fallacious, tendentious and motivated".

The 49-page report by the UN Human Rights Office published for an international inquiry into human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We question the intent in bringing out such a report. It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information. It is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative. The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India", said an official spokesperson.

The spokesman noted that Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression.

