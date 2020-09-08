Army begins efforts to rescue Indians reportedly abducted by PLA

New Delhi, Sep 08: The Indian Army has begun efforts to secure the release of the villagers from Arunachal Pradesh, who were reported abducted by the Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Efforts are on, a source said while adding that the Indian Army has made contact at the commander level. A hotline message has been sent to to the counterpart in the Eastern Frontier of Arunachal Pradesh.

However a report in the Global Times said, "China's position on the eastern section of the China and India boundary and China's southern Tibet is consistent and clear. We have never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established on the Chinese territory."

Last week, a Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh has said that five people have been abducted by the People's Liberation Army.

The MLA, Ninong Erin said that the five people had gone for fishing when they were abducted by the Chinese Army.

The five-Tanu Bakar, Prasat Ringling, Ngaru Diri, Dongtu Ebiya, and Toch Singkam were reportedly abducted from the Sera 7 area under the Subansiri district along the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ering said that the Chinese Army has started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh after Ladakh and Doklam. He also said that the Chinese have crossed the Line of Actual Control.

The Chinese have again started creating a nuisance. Just like in Ladakh and Doklam, they have started incursions in Arunachal Pradesh. It is proved that they have entered our side of the LAC, he further added.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been 'abducted' by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina, the MLA said in a tweet.