English

Arms supplier carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Here are the top trending stories...
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A 47 year-old suspected arms supplier, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was arrested from near the Salimgarh Bypass here, the police said.

    Arms supplier carrying Rs 1 lakh reward arrested

    On a tip off, Shamshad, a resident of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from the Golden Jubilee Park near the bypass.

    He was allegedly involved in illegal arms peddling for the last 15 years, they said.

    P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said he was the main supplier of illegal arms in Muzaffarnagar and the National Capital Region.

    The Delhi Police Commissioner had declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, he said.

    Subsequently, he was nabbed on June 21 and a loaded semi-automatic 7.65 bore pistol with three live cartridges was seized from him, the officer said.

    During interrogation, Shamshad revealed that he received arms from a large network of peddlers comprising Anwar, a resident of Munger in Bihar, Ansari, a resident of Mawana in Meerut, and Indal, a resident of Khagadia in Bihar, police claimed.

    Shamshad had been involved in illegal sale of arms for the last 15 years and has supplied about 300 pistols to several criminals in NCR and Muzaffarnagar.

    On April 8, a suspected arms peddler Illyas Ansari was nabbed with a consignment of 17 illegal pistols. He was arrested in this case, they said.

    This consignment was collected by Ansari from Tariq Anwar who was also later arrested, police said.

    Read more about:

    arrested reward police uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 7:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue