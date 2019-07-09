  • search
    Arms smuggling cases: CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states

    By PTI
    New Delhi, July 09: In a countrywide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said on Tuesday.

    The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said. The operation is spread across Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Jaipur, Goa, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro, Lucknow, Kanpur and other locations in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Bihar.

    Arms smuggling cases: CBI searches 110 locations in 19 states
    Representational Image

    Details of cases in which the searches are being carried out is being kept secret till the operation gets over, the officials said.

    This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

    Read more about:

    cbi raids search operation

