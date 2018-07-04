Arms seizure in Manipur: NIA takes over probe

Manipur, July 4: The National Investigation has taken up the case relating to the huge seizure of arms and ammunition at Ukhrul in Manipur.

On May 5 2018, the Assam Rifles intercepted a white Maruti Gypsy near Lower Hungdung, which was moving from Ukhrul towards Imphal. While searching the vehicle, they recovered large quantities of weapons which included GSG-5 German rifles, Semi-automatic shotguns and 9mm pistols.

The personnel also recovered ammunition that was concealed in handbags. The inmates of the vehicle were arrested and charged with procurement and supply of arms to insurgent groups. The case was subsequently handed over to the NIA.

