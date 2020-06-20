Arms laden drone from Pakistan shot down by BSF

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 20: An arms laden drone from Pakistan was shot down by the Border Security Force on Indian territory.

The Pakistan drone was flying inside Indian territory in Rathua area in Hiranagar around 5.10 am when a BSF patrol shot it down. Inspector General, BSF, Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal said, " the BSF has shot down a drone from Pakistan near Kathya and recovered among others M4 US made semi automatic rifle, 60 rounds in it, two magazines and seven M67 grenades."

He said that the Pakistan have adopted a similar modus operandi and it is a big development that took place, he also said. The six copter drone weighed around 17.5 kilograms and the consignment weighed around 5 to 6 kilograms.

Surely it was an attempt to deliver arms and ammunition to someone here on this side. Who was he, remains a matter of investigation. The delivery was for some Ali Bhai as the payload was carrying his name, he also said.